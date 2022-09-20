Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
AFGHANISTAN UNITED STATES

Massoud hires consultant to drum up US support for Afghan National Resistance Front

Ahmad Massoud, leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan.
Ahmad Massoud, leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. © Eyepress via Reuters Connect
More than a year after the Taliban captured Kabul, the Afghan National Resistance Front led by Ahmad Massoud is seeking to better organise its troops. It is currently seeking support in Washington, where it has recruited a lawyer well versed in Afghan affairs, Donald Pierce Moore. [...] (403 words)
Issue dated 20/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

