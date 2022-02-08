Your account has been succesfully created.
Washington gifts AeroVironment drones to Uzbekistan to keep tabs on Taliban

A soldier launches an AeroVironment drone.
A soldier launches an AeroVironment drone. © Facebook AeroVironment
Uzbekistan has been subject to increased attention from the Pentagon in recent months, in a bid to keep a closer eye on the Taliban in Afghanistan, its southern neighbour. A fleet of AeroVironment mini-drones will be winging its way to the country later this year. [...] (340 words)
Issue dated 08/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan conference in New Dehli on 10 November 2021. © India External Affairs Ministry/Reuters
Spotlight
INDIA TADJIKISTAN 19/11/2021

India strengthens foothold in Tajikistan to keep watch on Kabul and Islamabad 

The new partnership agreement with his Tajik counterpart reaffirms India's national security adviser Ajit Doval's pivotal role in New Delhi's expanding influence in Central Asia. This strengthened outpost also gives India a broader view of the Afghan conflict and the disputed region of Kashmir. [...]

