Tehran briefed on New Delhi's plans for dealing with the Taliban

As India looks to establish itself as the main regional channel of communication with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, it has reactivated its traditional alliances in Central Asia but also its security cooperation with Iran. [...] (378 words)
Issue dated 26/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Further reading
The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan conference in New Dehli on 10 November 2021. © India External Affairs Ministry/Reuters
India strengthens foothold in Tajikistan to keep watch on Kabul and Islamabad 

The new partnership agreement with his Tajik counterpart reaffirms India's national security adviser Ajit Doval's pivotal role in New Delhi's expanding influence in Central Asia. This strengthened outpost also gives India a broader view of the Afghan conflict and the disputed region of Kashmir. [...]
The head of Russia's National Security Council (NSC) Nikolai Patrushev, left, met with India's national security adviser Ajit Doval on 8 September 2021 in New Delhi. © Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS via Reuters Connect
New Delhi positions itself as Afghanistan intelligence hub 

The CIA, MI6 and the Security Council of Russia have all recently made tracks to New Delhi, which is emerging as the world hub for intelligence trading on Afghanistan as India becomes the vital sponsor of military opposition to the Taliban. [...]

