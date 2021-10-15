New Delhi positions itself as Afghanistan intelligence hub
The British intelligence services were abandoned by their then boss, foreign secretary Dominic Raab, after their incorrect assessment of the Afghan situation, yet the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, continues to defend them. The latter regards that problem as being the result of the severe damage caused by the Chilcot Inquiry on the Iraqi intervention, which crippled London's spymasters. [...]
Taking advantage of the renewed prominence of Central Asia following the Afghan outbursts, the Kyrgyz spymasters are seeking to consolidate their position and to assert the interests of Bishkek in the regional dynamics between Beijing, Islamabad and New Delhi. [...]
Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, which played a key role in the victory of the Talibans in Kabul, remains highly active in Europe, particularly in Germany, which is a favourite target for its technology sourcing activities. [...]
Despite the proximity between Islamabad's intelligence community and Kabul's new rulers, the strengthening of the Pakistani component of the Taliban, allied with Islamic State in Khorasan, is not to the liking of Pakistan's ISI spymasters. [...]
Tajik president Emomali Rahmon, who is currently much sought after by countries interested in the situation in Afghanistan, flew to Paris last week to open an exhibition and lunch with French president Emmanuel Macron. He was brought to France by a mysterious airline owned by his brother-in-law, a loyal customer of US aircraft manufacturer Boeing. [...]
At a time when the Indo-Pacific is gaining strategic importance on the world stage, Russia's diplomatic and security apparatus is looking to lock down its political alliance and defence relationship with Vietnam, with the help of some key emissaries. [...]
With the Taliban government under construction, Islamabad is determined to maintain its central role in Afghanistan's affairs and is using its intelligence service to shape the new security apparatus in Kabul. [...]
The departure of US troops is causing concern on the ground in Afghanistan as the Taliban strengthen their grip, Islamic State pursues its activities, Iran weighs in, and the Massoud era alliances reform, prompting fears of renewed violence. [...]
A wide-ranging bipartisan bill targeting Beijing calls on the United States to increase intelligence-sharing with Japan and Australia. Europe, meanwhile, is reviewing its own presence in the Indo-Pacific. [...]