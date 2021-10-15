Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
RUSSIA UNITED KINGDOM INDIA UNITED STATES

New Delhi positions itself as Afghanistan intelligence hub

The head of Russia's National Security Council (NSC) Nikolai Patrushev, left, met with India's national security adviser Ajit Doval on 8 September 2021 in New Delhi.
The head of Russia's National Security Council (NSC) Nikolai Patrushev, left, met with India's national security adviser Ajit Doval on 8 September 2021 in New Delhi. © Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS via Reuters Connect
The CIA, MI6 and the Security Council of Russia have all recently made tracks to New Delhi, which is emerging as the world hub for intelligence trading on Afghanistan as India becomes the vital sponsor of military opposition to the Taliban. [...] (534 words)
Issue dated 15/10/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
UNITED KINGDOM 09/11/2021

The fall of Afghanistan: intelligence services were blinded by the Chilcot Inquiry 

The British intelligence services were abandoned by their then boss, foreign secretary Dominic Raab, after their incorrect assessment of the Afghan situation, yet the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, continues to defend them. The latter regards that problem as being the result of the severe damage caused by the Chilcot Inquiry on the Iraqi intervention, which crippled London's spymasters. [...]
TADJIKISTAN 18/10/2021

Loyal Boeing customer Somon Air flies the Tajik president round Europe 

Tajik president Emomali Rahmon, who is currently much sought after by countries interested in the situation in Afghanistan, flew to Paris last week to open an exhibition and lunch with French president Emmanuel Macron. He was brought to France by a mysterious airline owned by his brother-in-law, a loyal customer of US aircraft manufacturer Boeing. [...]
The Boeing 737 of Somon Air.
The Boeing 737 of Somon Air. © Björn Wylezich/Alamy Banque D'Images
Russian foreign affairs minister Serguei Lavrov with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son. © Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry/Handout/EPA/MaxPPP
Spotlight
RUSSIA VIETNAM 08/10/2021

Moscow strengthens ties with Hanoi in response to Indo-Pacific diplomatic shift 

At a time when the Indo-Pacific is gaining strategic importance on the world stage, Russia's diplomatic and security apparatus is looking to lock down its political alliance and defence relationship with Vietnam, with the help of some key emissaries. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
  3. New Delhi positions itself as Afghanistan intelligence hub

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!