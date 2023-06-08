Your account has been succesfully created.
NATO seeks imagery for its Aquila virtual constellation project

To make up for its satellite intelligence shortfall and acquire stronger data-sharing and fusion capacities, NATO is launching the virtual constellation Aquila. Discussions are underway with European and US companies. [...] (401 words)
Published on 08/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

A satellite view of the damage from the battle for Bakhmut, Ukraine, made available by Maxar on 10 March 2023. © Maxar Technologies/MaxPPP
UNITED STATES 08/06/2023

The tectonic shift in geospatial intelligence after Maxar delisting 

Owing to the war in Ukraine and the intense technology race with China, the US National Reconnaissance Office wants to rely on a long trusted GEOINT operator, thereby closing a political and commercial lull of easier access to high-resolution satellite imagery.
A satellite image shows a battalion-sized unit in a convoy near Filativka training area, Crimea February 15, 2022. © Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters
FRANCE RUSSIA UKRAINE UNITED STATES 03/03/2022

Geospatial intelligence providers caught in the middle of Russia-Ukraine war 

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is almost the first conflict in history to be followed with live and publically available satellite imagery. The intelligence fuelling the information war between Russia and the West is not coming from state services alone.

