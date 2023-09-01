EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
Singapore

Singapore's autonomous geospatial intelligence model is attracting outside interest

A growing number of countries are turning to Singapore as a model for development of their space sectors, particularly the Gulf states, which appreciate the island state's image intelligence expertise. Behind the civil facade provided by ST Engineering, the defence ministry is the prime mover. [...]
Published on 01/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
A satellite view of the damage from the battle for Bakhmut, Ukraine, made available by Maxar on 10 March 2023. © Maxar Technologies/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UNITED STATES 08/06/2023

The tectonic shift in geospatial intelligence after Maxar delisting 

Owing to the war in Ukraine and the intense technology race with China, the US National Reconnaissance Office wants to rely on a long trusted GEOINT operator, thereby closing a political and commercial lull of easier access to high-resolution satellite imagery.

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Singapore's autonomous geospatial intelligence model is attracting outside interest 
This article can also be read here:   Surveillance & Interception

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!