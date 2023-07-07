Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spymaster
EUROPE UNITED STATES

Andy Clark takes charge of NATO's technical intelligence drive

Andrew Clark, Commander of NATO's Allied Ground Surveillance Force.
Given current volatility on its eastern front, the North Atlantic alliance plans to turn its Sicily-based ground surveillance force into a veritable intelligence hub. US general Andrew Clark has been put in charge of this quick-march transformation. [...] (663 words)
Published on 07/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

