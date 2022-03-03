Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
UNITED STATES FRANCE RUSSIA UKRAINE

Geospatial intelligence providers caught in the middle of Russia-Ukraine war

Screenshot from Maxar's News Desk
Screenshot from Maxar's News Desk © Maxar.com
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is almost the first conflict in history to be followed with live and publically available satellite imagery. The intelligence fuelling the information war between Russia and the West is not coming from state services alone. Many geospatial intelligence providers have found themselves in the front line, caught between the risk of being drawn into state-level influence campaigns and an opportunity to promote their services. [...] (1221 words)
Issue dated 03/03/2022 Reading time 5 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Geospatial intelligence providers caught in the middle of Russia-Ukraine war 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!