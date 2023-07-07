Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
BRAZIL CHINA INDIA RUSSIA SOUTH AFRICA

BRICS constellation caught between technical deficiencies and an impossible political balancing act

The BRICS countries' vast earth observation cooperation programme is intended to be a counterweight to the US' big plans for the QUAD alliance. Although it is politically attractive, close analysis of the capacities so far put in the common pot show intrinsic weaknesses and an inevitable over-dependence on Chinese sensing devices. [...] (758 words)
Published on 07/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  BRICS constellation caught between technical deficiencies and an impossible political balancing act 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!