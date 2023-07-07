French and Saudi space goals could align neatly
In its search for an optical satellite constellation, Saudi Arabia has made changes to its space strategy that could see it form a cooperation programme with French actors in the field.
The US startup NUVIEW wants to carve out a niche for itself in the market of laser imaging satellites. Its main competitor operating in this new frontier of geospatial intelligence is the more established American tech firm Array Labs.
The UAE Space Agency has contracted the geospatial data processing aspect of President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's 'Sirb' satellite constellation project to the part publicly-owned Bayanat, giving parent company Group 42 a place at the table.