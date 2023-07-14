Earth observation SPACs seek best political and financial strategy
Planet, Blacksky and Satellogic, which launched on the stock market through a SPAC, have situations and strategies that are very different, particularly in export markets.
Owing to the war in Ukraine and the intense technology race with China, the US National Reconnaissance Office wants to rely on a long trusted GEOINT operator, thereby closing a political and commercial lull of easier access to high-resolution satellite imagery.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is almost the first conflict in history to be followed with live and publically available satellite imagery. The intelligence fuelling the information war between Russia and the West is not coming from state services alone.