Operators break silence on observation satellite wipe outs

Operators are starting to have to publicly address the damaging impact of solar flair activity on their observation satellites, an issue that Intelligence Online revealed in June. A financial headache is set to follow that flurry of solar storms. [...]
Published on 22/08/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

