BALKANS UNITED STATES

USCYBERCOM and USAID beef up European and Balkan cyber protection

USAID is to launch a new programme to strengthen Ukrainian and Balkan cyber defences, an initiative that chimes with the US Cyber Command's partnerships forged in the region since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine. [...] (278 words)
Published on 27/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

