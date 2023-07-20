Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED STATES

US Congress committees face off over military cyber operations' oversight

Confusion over the status of the Pentagon's cyber operations has revived the debate on Congress intelligence committees and in the intelligence services about responsibility for the oversight of covert action. [...]
Published on 20/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  US Congress committees face off over military cyber operations' oversight 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!