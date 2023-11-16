Your account has been succesfully created.
France, Montenegro
Paris makes play to influence Balkan cyber

Former Montenegrin President Milo Dukanovic is one of the architects of the Western Balkans Cyber Capacity Center (C3BO).
Former Montenegrin President Milo Dukanovic is one of the architects of the Western Balkans Cyber Capacity Center (C3BO). © Virginia Mayo/AFP
France is due to inaugurate its new Western Balkans Cyber Capacity Centre in Montenegro before the end of this year, in a region that thus far has been developing its cyber capacities with the US and Israel. [...]
Published on 16.11.2023 at 05:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

