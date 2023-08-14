Your account has been succesfully created.
LITHUANIA MOLDOVA UKRAINE

Lithuania providing Kyiv and Chisinau with security materiel

In addition to helping with Ukraine's rebuild and providing medical supplies, Lithuania's central project management agency has been discreetly delivering some surveillance and military protection equipment to the Moldovan and Ukrainian armed forces. [...]
Published on 14/08/2023 at 04:00 GMT

