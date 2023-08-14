Data and intelligence security at centre of Ukrainian tax office reform
Lithuania is coordinating the development of a new big data processing system for the Ukrainian tax office to improve efforts to tackle fraud, embezzlement and corruption.
The youthful head of Moldova's intelligence service took on his new role last year with two battles to wage: combating Moscow's influence and fighting corruption. To reach his goals, Moldova's spy in chief will have to dismantle the agency's Russian networks and bring it closer to Western standards.
Keen to show impeccable credentials to its future European and US allies, the Republic of Moldova is implementing measures to stamp out corruption and improve transparency and governance. Its intelligence sector is no exception and is also set to come under Western-style governance rules.
Several of the local firms Kyiv has put to use on its cyber front line with Russia, such as Cyber Unit Technologies and Hacken, are registered in Estonia. The Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov is responsible for overseeing procedural and legal matters.