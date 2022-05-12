Poland hit by massive military inventory leak
The recent leak of Polish military logistics data happened at a time when the country has been making efforts to consolidate its cyber capacities to resist a growing number of hostile operations. [...]
The cyber troops deployed by the Ukrainian president for the country's 30 years of independence in August have no commander as yet even as Kyiv's Western partners continue to offer generous levers for its cyber tools and Russia tries to impose its own red lines. [...]
Moldova's president Maia Sandu, who was elected to office last December, is gradually replacing Moldovan intelligence officials appointed by her pro-Russian predecessor Igor Dodon with a younger, pro-European, generation. [...]
