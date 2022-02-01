Your account has been succesfully created.
ALBANIA UNITED STATES

Albania plays to NATO's tune by opting for American-style cybersecurity

After being rocked by massive data leaks in 2021, the Albanian authorities have hired US firm Jones Group to boost its cyber defence capacities. It's also a handy way to strengthen diplomatic and military ties with Washington. [...] (523 words)
Issue dated 01/02/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Surveillance & Interception

