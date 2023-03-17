Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spymaster
CROATIA

Daniel Markic, Croatian champion of European intelligence cooperation

Director of the Croatian Security and Intelligence Agency (SOA) Daniel Markic.
Director of the Croatian Security and Intelligence Agency (SOA) Daniel Markic. © SOA
Over his two terms in office, the director of Croatia's security and intelligence agency, SOA, has spared no effort to put his service at the heart of European security and intelligence alliances. He has put cyber defence at the forefront of his cooperation strategy. [...] (811 words)
Issue dated 17/03/2023 Reading time 4 minutes

Surveillance & Interception



