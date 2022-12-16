Your account has been succesfully created.
EUROPEAN UNION GEORGIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

EU supplying Georgia with cyber tools via UN and distributor SAT

The European Union (EU) has decided to supply cyber arms to EU membership applicant Georgia. It is supplying systems from Emirati forensics and cyber intelligence systems distributor Scientific Analytical Tools (SAT) via the United Nations Office for Project Services. [...] (385 words)
Issue dated 16/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

