Open-source intelligence (OSINT), considered less touchy than cyber-attacking, is less regulated and easier for goverments to showcase. However, the one-upmanship in the sector is making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between passive and active intelligence. [...]
Israeli company Espy, which, despite its young age and its founders' lack of intelligence experience, has great open source intelligence-gathering cababilities, looks to have close links with Forenza, another Israeli company in the same field. [...]