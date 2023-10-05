Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight | France, Germany, United States
Despite risks, defence AI firms turn to low-cost subcontractors to label data

Essential to train AI algorithms, labelling is a crucial stage in the intelligence cycle but remains on the margin of the sovereignty debate, despite being farmed out to third-party suppliers. [...]
Published on 05.10.2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

Further reading

