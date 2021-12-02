Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL

After setbacks, Candiru makes timid public entrance

Blacklisted by the US and exposed by the cybersecurity firm Eset, Israel's Candiru will break with its usual discretion to present its technology at interceptions trade fair ISS World. [...] (256 words)
Issue dated 02/12/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception
