Bolstered by al-Nahyan family partnership, Tomer Avnon targets regional markets
Via sovereign defence fund Tawazun, Abu Dhabi, which is looking to develop its research and development capacity, has struck a deal with local QinetiQ group subsidiary Houbara. The firm's brief is to pass on its British military know-how to the Emirati armed forces. [...]
Fadel Al Kaabi, formerly of the Tawazun sovereign fund, set up the International Golden Group (IGG) in 2002. The company, which is headed by Fadel's uncle, former armed forces deputy chief of staff Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, specialises in partnerships with Western defence groups like France's Thales, Britain's BAE, Paramount of South Africa and Italy's Selex. [...]