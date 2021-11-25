Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES ISRAEL

Bolstered by al-Nahyan family partnership, Tomer Avnon targets regional markets

Tomer Avno is looking to grab a share of the UAE's cyber market with his partner IGG, which is close to the country's rulers. Avnon has been active in Abu Dhabi for several years and both he and IGG are keen to jointly develop their export business. [...] (412 words)
Issue dated 25/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Insiders MIDDLE EAST 23/10/2013

The Al Kaabi family, operating arm of the Emir of Abu Dhabi 

Fadel Al Kaabi, formerly of the Tawazun sovereign fund, set up the International Golden Group (IGG) in 2002. The company, which is headed by Fadel's uncle, former armed forces deputy chief of staff Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, specialises in partnerships with Western defence groups like France's Thales, Britain's BAE, Paramount of South Africa and Italy's Selex. [...]
Logo Intelligence Online. Insiders.
Logo Intelligence Online. Insiders. © Intelligence Online/Indigo Publications

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Bolstered by al-Nahyan family partnership, Tomer Avnon targets regional markets 
This article can also be read here:  International Dealmaking

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!