Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

QinetiQ offshoot Houbara helps UAE develop defence R&D capacity

Via sovereign defence fund Tawazun, Abu Dhabi, which is looking to develop its research and development capacity, has struck a deal with local QinetiQ group subsidiary Houbara. The firm's brief is to pass on its British military know-how to the Emirati armed forces. [...] (327 words)
Issue dated 02/12/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Insiders QATAR 25/10/2021

Barzan Holdings, Qatar's defence industry giant springing up out of the desert 

Like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Qatar wants its own sovereign weapons industry. Over the last three years, it has built Barzan Holdings out of nothing. To do this, Emir Tamim ben Hamad Al Thani has called upon the expertise - and contacts - of leading local figures and many foreign consultants. [...]
Abdullah Hassan Al Khater (Barzan) and J-F Ricci (AKKA) sign an agreement.
Abdullah Hassan Al Khater (Barzan) and J-F Ricci (AKKA) sign an agreement. © AKKA Technologies

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  QinetiQ offshoot Houbara helps UAE develop defence R&D capacity 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!