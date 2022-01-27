Your account has been succesfully created.
BAHRAIN ISRAEL

Bahrain reorganises intelligence services to work closer with Israel

Bahrain is determined to beef up the technological capacities of its intelligence services and strengthen its cooperation with Israel, its Strategic Security Bureau now dealing directly with Israeli intelligence. [...] (323 words)
Issue dated 27/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
ISRAEL 21/10/2021

Shin Bet's technological transformation confirmed with appointment of new chief Ronan Bar 

Israel's Shin Bet now has a former Israeli combat unit veteran at its helm in Ronan Bar. The new chief is expected to deploy an increasing amount of intelligence technology as the internal intelligence service moves more strongly into the Palestinian territories while keeping close tabs on Israel's Arab population. [...]
Shin Bet leader Ronen Bar (left) faces Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Shin Bet leader Ronen Bar (left) faces Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. © Koby Gideon/Israël Government Press Office

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Bahrain reorganises intelligence services to work closer with Israel 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!