Read this article here:
Read this article here:
Tomer Avno is looking to grab a share of the UAE's cyber market with his partner IGG, which is close to the country's rulers. Avnon has been active in Abu Dhabi for several years and both he and IGG are keen to jointly develop their export business. [...]
In a sign of its growing interest in Africa, the Israeli cyberintelligence firm Rayzone Group presented its interception and cybersecurity systems to a visiting delegation from the DRC recently, a few weeks after prospecting for business in Ghana and Ivory Coast. [...]