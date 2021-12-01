Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL

Israel's sleight of hand cyber exports ban

According to Israel's leading financial newspaper, the Calcalist, the Israeli Ministry of Defence has set new restrictions on the export of dual-use goods and technologies to Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and some thirty other countries. A clever trick intended to appease the wrath of Washington and Paris. [...] (616 words)
Issue dated 01/12/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception
