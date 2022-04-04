Your account has been succesfully created.
UAE's sovereign fund Tawazun seeks military procurement role in the French mould

Tawazun, the UAE's civil sovereign fund which handles military procurement, is being empowered to coordinate all state military programmes under the impetus of national security adviser Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The fund is seeking advisers to help it build a more structured local defence industry. [...] (323 words)
Issue dated 04/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
