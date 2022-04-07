In war, Israeli cyber firms leave and US cyber firms land
Israeli cyber intelligence firms are pulling out of Ukraine while US companies such as the facial recognition firm Clearview are moving in. [...]
Tomer Avno is looking to grab a share of the UAE's cyber market with his partner IGG, which is close to the country's rulers. Avnon has been active in Abu Dhabi for several years and both he and IGG are keen to jointly develop their export business. [...]
Rabat has awarded a contract to the Israeli firm to equip the Moroccan army with anti-drone equipment in a clear sign that the kingdom's security cooperation with the Tel Aviv is in full swing. But the diplomatic realignment has deprived the French defence industry of market share in Morocco. [...]
Anti-drone solutions manufacturer Skylock, boosted by the network of its powerful holding company, Avnon Group, has been chosen to protect several administrative complexes in Addis Ababa and to equip the Ethiopian army, who are still fighting in Tigray province. [...]