Intelligence Online
Spotlight
FRANCE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Patrick Pouyanné and Sultan Al Jaber play central role in France-UAE business ties

Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, CEO of Adnoc, and Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies, at a signing ceremony before a state dinner in France on 18 July, 2022.
Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, CEO of Adnoc, and Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies, at a signing ceremony before a state dinner in France on 18 July, 2022. © Romain Gaillard/Pool/Abacapress.com/Reuters
The first Franco-Emirati business council will be held in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of French finance minister Bruno Le Maire's visit to the United Arab Emirates next week. The council was launched in July, during UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan's visit to Paris. [...] (430 words)
Issue dated 24/01/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Further reading
French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire. © Lafargue Raphael/ABACA via Reuters
Spotlight
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 13/09/2022

French minister Bruno Le Maire prepares Gulf tour 

Wanting to be part of the huge projects afoot on the Arabian-Persian Gulf, the French ministry of the economy and finance is working on plans for Bruno Le Maire to visit the region, as much as to capitalise on its close ties with the United Arab Emirates as to further French business interests in Saudi Arabia. [...]

