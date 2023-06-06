Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
ISRAEL SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES

From rabbi to US-Israel go-between, Irwin Katsof turns attentions to Riyadh

Irwin Katsof, Chairman of Trademissions.org.
Irwin Katsof, Chairman of Trademissions.org. © Trademissions.org
Irwin Katsof, who has played a significant role in US-Israeli relations over the years, is planning to introduce US funds to wealthy private investors in Saudi Arabia. [...] (553 words)
Published on 06/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  From rabbi to US-Israel go-between, Irwin Katsof turns attentions to Riyadh 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!