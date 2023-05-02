Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA

Airbus keeps low profile in Saudi mission-critical communications bid

Now the leading French mission-critical communications provider, Airbus is seeking to earn a share of the Saudi defence ministry's mission-critical communications contract. But delays on France's RRF radio network of the future project have the firm treading very cautiously in Riyadh. [...] (594 words)
Published on 02/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

International Dealmaking

