EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Mubadala watches closely as Saudi fund PIF opens Paris office

The Saudi Public Investment Fund's announcement in June that it will open an office in Paris by the end of the year has piqued the attention of Abu Dhabi's Mubadala. The UAE fund had itself considered opening a French desk and is wary of its Saudi rival's plans in France. [...]
Published on 17/08/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Mubadala watches closely as Saudi fund PIF opens Paris office 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!