Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Tahnoon bin Zayed uses his financial empire to tighten grip on UAE defence sector

Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE national security adviser (NSA).
Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE national security adviser (NSA). © Majid Asgaripour/Wana (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
Determined to create super-champions in all of Abu Dhabi's strategic sectors, the national security adviser Tahnoon bin Zayed is banking on his investment funds to consolidate his control. He is reinforcing his role, in areas ranging from aeronautics to the naval sector, making himself the key pillar of President Mohammed bin Zayed's defence strategy. [...] (599 words)
Issue dated 13/12/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
The national security adviser of the UAE Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan. © Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan/Twitter
Spotlight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 12/10/2021

Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan takes control of sovereign industries amid dynasty war 

As foreign defence groups watch on looking for opportunities and amid brewing dynastic tensions, Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is now at the helm of most of Abu Dhabi's armed groups: the new ADQ, the defence conglomerate EDGE and new entities active in various strategic sectors such as AI specialist Group 42. [...]

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Tahnoon bin Zayed uses his financial empire to tighten grip on UAE defence sector 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!