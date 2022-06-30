Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
INDIA

Offset specialist Rajiv Chib wants to assist more French defence groups in New Delhi

The founder of Insighteon Consulting firm, who was spotted recently at France's Eurosatory trade fair, is already working for a number of Western defence groups in India's complex business environment, where there has been a sharp increase in the imposition of financial penalties for non-respect of offset agreements. [...] (329 words)
Issue dated 30/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 08/07/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 08/07/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Offset specialist Rajiv Chib wants to assist more French defence groups in New Delhi 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!