ADIT edges closer to taking control of DCI
The French corporate intelligence group has made progress in its battle to take over Défense Conseil International and hopes to conclude the first stage of the operation within weeks.
The private investment fund Ardian, a close partner of several sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf, is to open an office in Abu Dhabi. This further confirms its role as a key link between France and these funds and their deep pockets.
The French and Kuwaiti foreign ministers are bidding to boost bilateral relations with a new Franco-Kuwaiti business club. It's set to include the private equity firm Ardian and French organisations looking to become involved in Kuwait's economic future.
With arms programmes set to increase, the Emir of Kuwait has appointed two relatives to the interior and defence ministries. Meanwhile, the number of recent resignations within the government means that parliament will scrutinise these new appointments closely.