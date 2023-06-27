Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE KUWAIT

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Salem Al-Sabah in Paris to boost bilateral relationship

Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. © Sean Gallup/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images via AFP
Kuwait's minister of foreign affairs has just arrived in Paris with a view to building a new relationship between the two countries. This is his first visit to Europe since his appointment as minister last year. [...] (381 words)
Published on 27/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

