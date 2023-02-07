Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE IRAQ

Paris bets all on arms exports to Iraq

The Iraqi prime minister attended a meeting in Paris on January 27 organised by French business lobby Medef.
With French investments in Iraq, from TotalEnergies to ADP Group, failing to meet its expectations in recent years, Paris has decided to focus on exporting arms to Baghdad instead, as was specified in the cooperation agreement signed between both countries in January. [...] (428 words)
