00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
Special offer: -15%15% OFF your subscription
Consult our offers
Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Spotlight | France
With Iran weakened, France hopes for new defence deals in Iraq

Iraqi Defence Minister Thabet Muhammad al-Abbasi attending a meeting with his French counterpart in Paris on 6 March 2024.
Iraqi Defence Minister Thabet Muhammad al-Abbasi attending a meeting with his French counterpart in Paris on 6 March 2024. © Emmanuel Dunand/AFP
As Paris prepares for its third Baghdad conference, France sees not only newly aligned interests with Iraq, but also a chance for new contracts. [...]
Reading time 3 minutes Théo Sou

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 5d and 18h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 06/06/2025

Set up email notifications for these topics

Read also

15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 5d and 18h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 06/06/2025

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  International Dealmaking 
  3.  With Iran weakened, France hopes for new defence deals in Iraq 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!