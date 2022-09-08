Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE IRAQ

Franco-Iraqi torchbearer Groupe ADP left in limbo in Mosul

France's Groupe ADP, which had been due to rehabilitate Mosul International Airport, has been left at a loss following Baghdad's decision to award the contract to Turkish companies instead. With little in the way of explanation from the Iraqi authorities, it has opted to withdraw from the project and its possible follow-up phases. [...] (334 words)
Issue dated 08/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

French ADP Ingéniérie and Iraqi civil aviation authority sign an agreement on Mosul airport, 25 January 2021. © General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers - Republic of Iraq
FRANCE IRAQ 01/02/2022

Kazimi's position as Iraqi PM - and French CAC 40 interests - hang in balance  Free

Launched with much fanfare last year, French President Emmanuel Macron's Iraq initiative was supposed to pave the way for greater French investment in Iraq. But the political uncertainty in Baghdad and competition from China, Turkey and other countries have put obstacles in the way of French ambitions. [...]

