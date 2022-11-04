Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
LEBANON

TotalEnergies pivotal in Beirut-Tel Aviv maritime deal

Poised to play a key role in the maritime border deal between Beirut and Tel Aviv, TotalEnergies is getting fully engaged in Lebanon again - but some issues remain to be settled before exploration of its "Block 9" can be launched. [...] (360 words)
Issue dated 04/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  TotalEnergies pivotal in Beirut-Tel Aviv maritime deal 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!