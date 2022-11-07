Your account has been succesfully created.
LEBANON

Spymaster Abbas Ibrahim keeps networks active during power vacuum

Lebanon's General Security Director, Abbas Ibrahim.
Lebanon's General Security Director, Abbas Ibrahim. © Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
With no replacement in sight for the outgoing president Michel Aoun, the ambitious intelligence chief Abbas Ibrahim is determined to hold on to his circles of influence in Beirut as much as in Damascus and Washington. [...] (423 words)
Issue dated 07/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

