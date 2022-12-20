Your account has been succesfully created.
LEBANON UNITED STATES

Omar Harfouch hires former Clinton aide to boost his foray into politics

The French-Lebanese businessman Omar Harfouch.
The French-Lebanese businessman Omar Harfouch. © Rener Lea/Abaca via Reuters Connect
The flamboyant Franco-Lebanese businessman is eying a move into a world far more complex than trade: Lebanese politics. To increase his chances, he has recruited Steven Rabinowitz, a fervent defender of Israel who used to work as Bill Clinton's director of media planning. [...] (349 words)
Issue dated 20/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

