Intelligence Online
GERMANY SAUDI ARABIA FRANCE

Saudi Arabia's Neom megaproject draws greater interest in Berlin than Paris

Artist's view of the Mirror Line, a 120km horizontal skyscraper planned for the Neom project, Saudi Arabia.
Artist's view of the Mirror Line, a 120km horizontal skyscraper planned for the Neom project, Saudi Arabia. © Balkis Press/Abacapress.com
Two business events to promote Saudi Arabia's Neom smart city megaproject in Berlin and Paris this month attracted contrasting levels of interest from German and French companies. [...] (479 words)
Issue dated 16/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

