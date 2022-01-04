Read this article here:
Economic cooperation between Syria and Iran is growing stronger, and cargo carrier Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) is the driving force behind the two countries' maritime trade. This increased economic partnership comes in the face not only of US sanctions, but of the recent Israeli strikes, which targeted IRISL cargo. [...]
As the US attempts to shift its Syria policy, showing greater tolerance towards the normalisation of that country's relations with neighbouring states, Joe Biden is hampered by the sanctions regime put in place by the Trump administration, which also has officials overwhelmed. [...]
The cement company Vicat claims it has unfairly lost out in Egypt due to the Egyptian military taking increasing control of the construction industry. With Paris unable to help, Vicat has turned to the World Bank's arbitration court. [...]
Israel is counting on the EastMed pipeline to sell its natural gas to Europe and redefine its regional position but the project has been marred with technical difficulties and now its financial viability is being questioned as oil prices struggle to pick up. [...]