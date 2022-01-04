Your account has been succesfully created.
EGYPT JORDAN LEBANON SYRIA

Arab Gas Pipeline deal to supply Lebanon still faces obstacles

Between complex pipeline maintenance contracts and negotiations about the lifting of sanctions against Syria, the Arab Gas Pipeline deal to supply gas to Lebanon is not yet complete. But Egypt, which is receiving some supplies from Israel's Leviathan field, is expected to start deliveries soon. [...] (613 words)
Issue dated 04/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

International Dealmaking
Further reading
The ship Artabaz, owned by the Iranian charterer Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), which was hit by Israeli air strikes in Latakia on 6 December. © Martin Witte/Alamy Stock Photo
Spotlight
IRAN 17/12/2021

IRISL plays crucial role in Damas-Tehran economic rapprochement 

Economic cooperation between Syria and Iran is growing stronger, and cargo carrier Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) is the driving force behind the two countries' maritime trade. This increased economic partnership comes in the face not only of US sanctions, but of the recent Israeli strikes, which targeted IRISL cargo. [...]

