ISRAEL QATAR

Tus Airways flights add towards normalisation of Qatari-Israeli relations

While Qatar has yet to enter the Abraham Accords, the FIFA World Cup has provided for an unprecedented Qatari-Israeli rapprochement, with Israeli fans in Doha for the event. Many have come on flights run by Tus Airways. [...] (446 words)
Issue dated 06/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

