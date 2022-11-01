Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES FRANCE

New Saudi defence industry champion Scopa Industries puts its money on France

Scopa Industries at the Euronaval exhibition, which was held at Le Bourget from 18 to 21 October.
Mohammed bin Salman is determined to speed up Saudi defence industry's development, and has called on the Ajlan family, already well established in the Saudi industrial sector, for help. The latter's Scopa Industries are keen for French companies' aid, despite its Washington-centred executive team. [...] (863 words)
Issue dated 01/11/2022 Reading time 4 minutes

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system. © DoD via Abacapress.com
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES 15/03/2022

Lockheed Martin's proactive strategy key to making its THAAD essential to Riyadh 

Targeted by missile attacks from the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, Saudi Arabia has signed a new deal with Lockheed Martin for the local production of part of its THAAD defence system. This will enable the American group to consolidate its position in the kingdom through a more proactive commercial strategy. [...]

