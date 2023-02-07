Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA

French military veteran Bernard Velly redeploys in Saudi Arabia with Scopa Industries

Saudi Arabian private conglomerate Ajlan & Bros's subsidiary Scopa Industries has roped in influential consultants in a bid to carve a role for itself in the kingdom's developing sovereign defence industry. While Scopa's first priority is US defence, it is also trying to get closer to French companies. [...] (436 words)
Issue dated 07/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

Further reading
A reception at the Residence of France in Riyadh during French Security Days, 29 November 2022. © Ludovic Pouille/Twitter
Spotlight
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA 06/12/2022

After Naval Group's flop, French defence groups try to bounce back in Riyadh with Scopa Industries 

Naval Group has suffered a major setback in Saudi Arabia but several French defence companies are still hoping to win contracts in the country. For this, they are counting on the fresh entities launched by Mohammed bin Salman, including the very new Scopa Industries. [...]
Scopa Industries at the Euronaval exhibition, which was held at Le Bourget from 18 to 21 October. © Indigo Publications - 2022
Spotlight
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES 01/11/2022

New Saudi defence industry champion Scopa Industries puts its money on France 

Mohammed bin Salman is determined to speed up Saudi defence industry's development, and has called on the Ajlan family, already well established in the Saudi industrial sector, for help. The latter's Scopa Industries are keen for French companies' aid, despite its Washington-centred executive team. [...]

