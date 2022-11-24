Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA

First economic diversification, now defence, MbS's trust in Nejd families grows

Determined as ever to seal his future position as king, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been dishing out sovereign duties to families from the central region, the Nejd, and the east coast. In doing so, he is straying from the Sauds' long-standing ties with the great families of the historic west coast, the Hejaz. [...] (837 words)
Issue dated 24/11/2022 Reading time 4 minutes

Scopa Industries at the Euronaval exhibition, which was held at Le Bourget from 18 to 21 October. © Indigo Publications - 2022
Spotlight
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES 01/11/2022

New Saudi defence industry champion Scopa Industries puts its money on France 

Mohammed bin Salman is determined to speed up Saudi defence industry's development, and has called on the Ajlan family, already well established in the Saudi industrial sector, for help. The latter's Scopa Industries are keen for French companies' aid, despite its Washington-centred executive team. [...]

