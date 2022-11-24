French consultants steer Saudi Arabia's Scopa Industries
The Saudi Arabian defence company Scopa Industries is tapping into French expertise through offshoots of the Saint-Etienne-based company Meta Productique. [...]
Mohammed bin Salman is determined to speed up Saudi defence industry's development, and has called on the Ajlan family, already well established in the Saudi industrial sector, for help. The latter's Scopa Industries are keen for French companies' aid, despite its Washington-centred executive team. [...]
In the competition for regional dominance between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed is banking on the country's renewables company Masdar, a challenger to Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, to extend the UAE's influence as far as Central Asia. [...]
