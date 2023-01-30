Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES

Zahid Group at heart of new US-Saudi defence channel

Inauguration of Zahid Industries' dedicated defense production site, Jeddah Industrial Zone, Saudi Arabia, 16 January 2023.
Inauguration of Zahid Industries' dedicated defense production site, Jeddah Industrial Zone, Saudi Arabia, 16 January 2023. © Zahid Group/Twitter
In responding to Mohammed bin Salman's call to use private businesses to ramp up Saudi Arabia's sovereign defence industry, the private industrial conglomerate Zahid Group is moving into the Crown Prince's ecosystem. It will become a provider to US defence in Saudi Arabia. [...] (686 words)
Issue dated 30/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Further reading
Scopa Industries at the Euronaval exhibition, which was held at Le Bourget from 18 to 21 October. © Indigo Publications - 2022
Spotlight
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES 01/11/2022

New Saudi defence industry champion Scopa Industries puts its money on France 

Mohammed bin Salman is determined to speed up Saudi defence industry's development, and has called on the Ajlan family, already well established in the Saudi industrial sector, for help. The latter's Scopa Industries are keen for French companies' aid, despite its Washington-centred executive team. [...]

