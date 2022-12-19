Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA

Ex-French minister Le Drian to become adviser for Saudi defence industry

Former French defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Former French defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. © Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom/MaxPPP
Retired from politics since May 2022, the French former defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is now expected to take on a new role as a consultant for the Saudi defence sector. [...] (226 words)
Issue dated 19/12/2022

Further reading
A reception at the Residence of France in Riyadh during French Security Days, 29 November 2022. © Ludovic Pouille/Twitter
Spotlight
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA 06/12/2022

After Naval Group's flop, French defence groups try to bounce back in Riyadh with Scopa Industries 

Naval Group has suffered a major setback in Saudi Arabia but several French defence companies are still hoping to win contracts in the country. For this, they are counting on the fresh entities launched by Mohammed bin Salman, including the very new Scopa Industries. [...]
Scopa Industries at the Euronaval exhibition, which was held at Le Bourget from 18 to 21 October. © Indigo Publications - 2022
Spotlight
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES 01/11/2022

New Saudi defence industry champion Scopa Industries puts its money on France 

Mohammed bin Salman is determined to speed up Saudi defence industry's development, and has called on the Ajlan family, already well established in the Saudi industrial sector, for help. The latter's Scopa Industries are keen for French companies' aid, despite its Washington-centred executive team. [...]

