Saudi Ajlan & Bros eyes Chinese Norinco's observation satellites
After axing Scopa Industries' US projects, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Ajlan now has free rein to team with China's US-sanctioned defence industry.
The Saudi defence firm has abruptly brought all of its operations for the US to an end. Despite clinching a raft of deals with major US and European firms, Scopa has decided to favour a rapprochement between its parent company Ajlan & Bros and Russian and Chinese firms instead.
Mohammed bin Salman is determined to speed up Saudi defence industry's development, and has called on the Ajlan family, already well established in the Saudi industrial sector, for help. The latter's Scopa Industries are keen for French companies' aid, despite its Washington-centred executive team.