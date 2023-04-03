Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
CHINA SAUDI ARABIA

Norinco enlists Riyadh consultants from Saudi defence ministry

With the Saudi defence industry in its sights, the Chinese defence giant Norinco hopes to ride the China-Saudi Arabia momentum to further its interests in Riyadh. To do so, it intends to widen its circle of local business partners. [...] (259 words)
Issue dated 03/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

Further reading
Scopa Industries at the Euronaval exhibition, which was held at Le Bourget from 18 to 21 October. © Indigo Publications - 2022
Spotlight
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES 01/11/2022

New Saudi defence industry champion Scopa Industries puts its money on France 

Mohammed bin Salman is determined to speed up Saudi defence industry's development, and has called on the Ajlan family, already well established in the Saudi industrial sector, for help. The latter's Scopa Industries are keen for French companies' aid, despite its Washington-centred executive team.

